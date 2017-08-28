Daughter Charged After Mother’s Corpse Found in Bed & Breakfast

WATCH LIVE: ABC News Storm Coverage
HONESDALE -- The daughter of a woman whose decomposed body was found at a bed and breakfast in Wayne County is now charged in the case.

State police charged Moira Richey, 52, on Monday with abuse of corpse, forgery, and theft.

Troopers say Richey was living at the Harvest Inn Bed & Breakfast in Honesdale when the body of Patricia Richey, 80, was found back in June.

Investigators still aren't sure how the mother died, but they believe she may have been dead for months.

