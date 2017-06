Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found decomposed in a bed and breakfast in Wayne County.

The County Coroner confirms that it is in fact the body of 80-year-old Patricia Richey, who had been living in the Harvest Bed and Breakfast in Honesdale with her daughter.

Investigators are still unsure of how she died, but they believe she may have been dead for months before her body was found.

No charges have been filed in her death so far.