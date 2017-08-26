Family Recovering After Being Hit by Vehicle

RICE TOWNSHIP -- Investigators say it does not appear that a driver deliberately drove into a family of seven as they were taking a walk in Luzerne County on Friday.

Rice Township police tell Newswatch 16 Bryan and Nina Herbst are still in the hospital. Nina is in critical condition. Two of their four children have been treated and released. One is still in serious condition at last check and a 10-month-old girl is in critical condition. A niece that was with them is in serious condition.

Police say the family was walking on Aleksander Boulevard when Jigna Kyada, 51, of Mountain Top swerved into them. She is cooperating and officers are waiting for blood work and results of a crash reconstruction as the investigate continues.

