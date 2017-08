#BREAKING Report of multiple people hit by a car in Rice Township @WNEP pic.twitter.com/qVuopzJFBb — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) August 25, 2017

RICE TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews responded to the Mountain Top area Friday afternoon for reports of several people hit by a vehicle.

It happened on Aleksander Boulevard in Rice Township around 1 p.m. Friday.

There is no word from authorities on conditions of those injured or what led to the crash.

Developing story, check back for updates.