SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A second employee has now been suspended from an animal shelter near Clarks Summit.

The board of directors at Griffin Pond confirm humane officer, Sandy Scala, has been suspended with pay.

A reason why is not yet known.

This is just the latest development in the controversy surrounding Griffin Pond.

Just yesterday, executive director Ed Florentino resigned from his post, following public outrage over alleged misconduct at the shelter.