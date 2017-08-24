× Shelter Director Announces Resignation

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — The director of the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County has announced his resignation after being suspended from the organization earlier this week.

Ed Florentino released a statement saying he decided to step down following harassment and threats of harm to his family.

Griffin Pond board members decided to suspend Florentino with pay while they investigate accusations made against him on social media.

Many of the allegations claim that dogs were euthanized without reason at the shelter near Clarks Summit.

Florentino cited the social media comments as part of the reason for his resignation.

“In light of the most recent social media blitz placed on humane euthanasia at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter the public has harassed and threatened physical harm to my family. No employment is worth all that. People that matter, know the management style I practiced and how hard I pursued finding homes for as many pets as we could under extreme circumstances day in and day out, especially during the capital project. I want to thank the entire staff for their endless hard work including the long-standing board members that volunteer their time. Effective immediately, I am resigning my position at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. I wish nothing but the best for the Shelter and its future. I also hope the community/training room will assist toward many successful adoptions for which it was intended.” – Ed Florentino