Driver Admits Guilt in Deadly Luzerne County Crash

WILKES-BARRE — A driver entered a guilty plea Friday for a crash that killed a woman in Luzerne County.

Christopher Tirpak of Shavertown admitted driving under the influence during that wreck last August near Dallas.

Prosecutors say beer cans were found in his car.

Tirpak is scheduled to be sentenced in November and could face up to seven years in prison.