Priest Sentenced in Child Porn Case

Posted 12:02 pm, August 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:04PM, August 24, 2017

HONESDALE -- A priest from New Jersey was sentenced Thursday for having child pornography at his home in Wayne County.

Kevin Gugliotta was sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 and a half months in prison and must register as a sex offender.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to having child porn on a computer at his apartment in Gouldsboro.

Gugliotta was a priest in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey and had a residence in Wayne County.

1 Comment

  • Anywhere but There

    Was it one of those 17 y.o. teens that may have been misleading or an obvious minor? Huge difference in my opinion, if it was an obvious minor the sentence is stupid. If so throw out the judge, and hang’em high. We have put up with all these freaks for the last 20 years and we are at the point where we have sheeple pulling down statues. A message to the statue protesters – I’m offended by Ghengis Khan, they have a statue in Hungary, please pull it down. (80% won’t know who he is or which state is Hungary !!!)

    Reply Report comment