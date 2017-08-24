Priest Sentenced in Child Porn Case

HONESDALE -- A priest from New Jersey was sentenced Thursday for having child pornography at his home in Wayne County.
Kevin Gugliotta was sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 and a half months in prison and must register as a sex offender.
He pleaded guilty earlier this year to having child porn on a computer at his apartment in Gouldsboro.
Gugliotta was a priest in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey and had a residence in Wayne County.
