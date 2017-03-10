Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

Priest Admits to Child Porn Charges

Posted 5:33 pm, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:34PM, March 10, 2017

GOULDSBORO — A Roman Catholic priest from New Jersey pleaded guilty in Wayne County to having child pornography.

Investigators say child pornography was found last summer on a computer at a home Fr. Kevin Gugliotta was staying at in Gouldsboro.

Fr. Gugliotta, 55, is a priest in the Archdiocese of Newark. He faces seven years in prison and will have register as a sex offender.

