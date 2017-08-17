Kickoff Concert for Ryan’s Run 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- It's your chance to rock out and help others -- the official free kick off concert event of WNEP TV's Ryan's Run 8 at Party on the Patio at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey first told you about it Wednesday morning.

Money raised throughout the Ryan's Run campaign helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and features the Journey tribute band "Separate Ways.'

