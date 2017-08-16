Zoning Board Rules Against Little League Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENBURN TOWNSHIP -- A township zoning board ruled against the installation of lights at a Little League baseball field in Lackawanna County.

Abington Little League presented its plans at last month's meeting in Glenburn Township to put up lights at Ackerly Field.

Some neighbors were against the idea, fearing the lights would bring more traffic and problems.

Wednesday night, the zoning board voted against the lights.

The president of Abington Little League tells Newswatch 16 he plans to appeal the decision.

"The Abington Little League is obviously disappointed in the vote tonight. I appreciate all of the support from the players and their families in the league and in the Abington community. I'm am honored to lead this debate on their behalf. We will wait for the written decision to be published, and will then continue to appeal in the courts," said Ryan Mitvalsky, President of Abington Little League.