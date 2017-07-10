Community Holds Meeting Discussing Brightening Up Little League Fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENBURN TOWNSHIP -- There was a packed house Monday night for a meeting over a proposal to install lights at a Little League baseball field in Lackawanna County.

The Abington Little League presented its plan to put up lights at its home field, Ackerly Field.

Some neighbors are against the idea fearing the lights will bring more traffic and more problems to the community.

Most parents support the plan.

"It'd be huge for the league. We had close to 700 players in the Abington Little League this year. That's a lot of scheduling. There's four fields there that are appropriate for most of these kids and then the Teener League field. With that volume of kids, if you have games that you need to make up because of inclement weather, you know, you may have to start the season late. Everything has to stay on track schedule wise. It'd be huge for these kids," said Mary Kay Lenahan.

Organizers tell us they plan to continue the meeting until they make a decision.