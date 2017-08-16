× Man Found Guilty in Pocono Carjacking

STROUDSBURG — The jury came back with a split verdict for a man on trial for a violent carjacking.

Eddie Quick from New Jersey was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of endangering a man’s life after a carjacking in 2015.

The incident happened in October of 2015 when police chased Quick down Interstate 80 near East Stroudsburg for carjacking an elderly man at knifepoint.

It took jurors at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg about four hours to decide on a verdict.

Quick was found guilty of a number of charges including robbery of a vehicle, fleeing the scene of a crime, and reckless endangerment of the man he stole it from — Richard Lebano of Tobyhanna.

Quick was found not guilty of three counts of aggravated assault, two of which involved police officers, and terroristic threats.

Attorneys from both sides had nothing to say after the verdict was handed down.

Lebano was stopped along Route 196 near Mount Pocono to look for his cell phone when Quick approached him with a knife.

Quick led police on a chase that eventually ended at the East Stroudsburg exit after he hit a pole.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the victim back in 2015. He says he didn’t give up his car without a fight and avoided being stabbed.

“All he kept telling me was he was going to stab me, he was going to take my car and if needed, he was going to kill me to get my car. I thought real quick to defend myself, it’s from where I come from, you learn how to take care of yourself,” Richard Lebano said.

Quick was taken back to the Monroe County Correctional Facility. His sentencing is scheduled for October 17.