Controversial Radio Host Resigns
BLOOMSBURG — A radio show host in hot water for attending the white supremacist rally in Virginia over the weekend has resigned.
“I denounce Nazism, the KKK, and racism,” said former radio host Dave Reilly in his resignation letter.
The former WHLM radio personality resigned Wednesday after even more sponsors pulled their advertising from the station in Bloomsburg.
Reilly sent a copy of his resignation letter to Newswatch 16. He calls allegations that he is a racist and Nazi, “pure slander,” but he says out of charity towards the community he resigned from WHLM.
“The following message is of the utmost importance in starting the process in repairing the bonds between the Columbia Broadcasting Company and our local community.
“My name is David Reilly. I am an employee of WHLM Radio in Bloomsburg Pennsylvania.
“I find myself in the precarious position to define who I am and what I believe.
“I denounce Nazism, the KKK, Racism, White Supremacism, and political violence.
“The accusations that I am a White Supremacist, Nazi, Racist or anything of this kind is pure slander.
“Out of charity towards the community, and especially towards my parents, Nancy and Joe Reilly, I hereby tender my resignation from WHLM.”
This comes after Reilly posted controversial Tweets and video from last weekend’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
Some people in Bloomsburg were upset over the controversy, calling Reilly a Nazi, racist, and a white supremacist.
Reilly says out of charity to the community he resigned. His father who owns the radio station accepted David Reilly’s resignation.
Meanwhile, even more businesses and organizations pulled their advertising from WHLM.
In addition to Bloomsburg University, Berwick Area School District decided to cut ties with the radio station. WHLM broadcasts Berwick’s football games.
Chevrolet Cadillac of Bloomsburg removed its ad as well as Lightstreet Hotel, the Bloomsburg Theater Ensemble, and G. S. Woods Financial Solutions in Danville.
There is no word on whether any of those advertisers will change their minds and put their ads back on WHLM.
7 comments
magicmikexxsm
What’s going on in this country with the liberal left wing/ alt left is a travesty.. you people think for 1 moment this is all about racism???. well it’s not, it’s about POWER..those statues and figure heads have been around for hundreds of years, and all of a sudden it’s racist, no it’s History.
President Trump was correct both sides are at fault in Va over the weekend….if the alt left would have just stayed away or the gov of Va had his police force DO THEIR JOBS, that poor woman would still be alive today……
Where does this stop people ????? when all the statues and whatever else are taken down, what’s next BOOKS? COLLEGE PROFESSORS who the left does not agree with…….
Why start at the statues….why not go right to the top and go to DC break open the case with the U.S.CONSTITUTION in it, and shred it….after all all those people who made it own slaves back then..Lets start from scratch….develop a new constitution……..
magicmikexxsm
A country which denies its history is a country which is in decline. Whether or not you agree with what the Confederacy stood for, those who did stand for it were in fact Americans. Abraham Lincoln recognized that fact throughout the war. It is one of the main reason Lincoln was so persistent in pursuing the goal of reunification of the two halves. We should recognize those who make up our history whether we agree with them or not. Tearing down these monuments do not foster American Values, instead they rip apart those values. This Country is big enough to both honor those who fought for their cause, and condemn the cause for which they fought.
Joanne K
Dave Reilly denounces Nazism, racism etc?
So why was he there? He got caught and now has to answer for his actions. Actions speak louder than words!
magicmikexxsm
Why where MSNBC, NBC, CNN, FOX, ABC,CBS,reporters there???? are they all racist also? since when is attending an event make you a racist/bigot???Joanne K do you really know what’s in the radio DJ’s heart??? NO
me
Dave is going to go sell dresses at the bridal shop now.
Bob Smith
You made really laugh so hard!!!!!!! 😂😅😝🤡👍🏻 And do you see anything posted at Bridal Shop for help wanted too?
Bob Smith
Now, It’s make sense. The damage is done.