Bloomsburg Radio Personality Involved in Alt-Right March in Charlottesville

BLOOMSBURG -- Video of last weekend's white supremacist rally in Virginia was posted on YouTube by a radio station personality in Bloomsburg, and now the station is losing sponsors.
This all centers on Dave Reilly who does an evening show on WHLM in Bloomsburg. We do not know if he will be back Tuesday night. Reilly is also the director of new media for radio station WHLM.
The controversy began when video surfaced on social media, showing Reilly at last weekend's white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Newswatch 16 downloaded this video of YouTube, showing Dave Reilly in Charlottesville at the "Unite the Right" rally on Saturday.
Reilly's Twitter account says the alt right slept tight. His controversial tweets have now been made private.
At least two advertisers have deserted the station, with its studio on Main Street in downtown Bloomsburg.
One of them is Bloomsburg University. The university released a statement, saying, in part, "the university cannot continue to partner with an organization that condones such actions."
The other advertiser that left WHLM is the Turkey Hill Brewing Company. It instructed the station to pull its commercials, "effective immediately."
WHLM released a statement. It's owned by Columbia Broadcasting. It says the station, "has never condoned racism, bigotry, or hatred toward anyone or any group."
WHLM pointed to what it calls its record of community service and its positive community standards.
Blaise Alexander GMC of Bloomsburg has also pulled future advertisements.
WHLM Radio also broadcasts Bloomsburg University football games. At this point, there has been no announcement from WHLM or Bloomsburg University on the fate of those broadcasts.
Newswatch 16 has learned college officials will meet this afternoon to discuss if WHLM will still broadcast the university's football games.
