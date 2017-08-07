Suspects Spotted in Second Theft

Posted 12:52 pm, August 7, 2017, by

DICKSON CITY – Police believe a couple caught on camera stealing from a business in Scranton have also been spotted stealing from another business in Lackawanna County.

Cameras caught that couple stealing not once but twice now in the area -- first, at a Japanese restaurant in Scranton, and then here at Headdies, a glass pipe shop in Dickson City.

A man in the video goes over to the glass case at Headdies along Business Route 6 late last month, pockets the piece of glass art worth roughly $800 dollars and walks out.

Authorities believe it's the same man with the same woman at Osaka Japanese restaurant on the same day, in the same clothes, seen taking a backpack filled with several hundred dollars' worth of electronics from a busboy at the restaurant in Scranton's downtown.

The owner of Headdies says he recognizes the woman that she used to work for him. Now he's hoping police are able to find them and charge them for theft.

1 Comment