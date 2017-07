Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE -- People were sweating it out in Luzerne County on Saturday as part of a "Workout on Wheels" benefit.

Dozens of athletes hopped on wheelchairs and did various exercises at Venomous CrossFit in Luzerne borough.

The event benefits Individual Abilities in Motion or "I AM."

I AM is a non-profit group that helps people with spinal cord injuries stay active.