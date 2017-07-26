× Workout On Wheels: A Cross ‘Sit’ Experience

An event hitting Luzerne County is hoping to be a real eye opener to give others a sense of what it’s like to rely on a wheelchair for mobility including during exercise. It all surrounds a “Workout On Wheels: A Cross ‘Sit’ Experience” in Luzerne Borough. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the fitness themed event Wednesday.

Just like the sport of “CrossFit,” Saturday’s “Cross ‘Sit’ Experience” will include many of the same workout movements such as pull-ups, rowing, and weighted wall balls. However, participants will do all of the workout movements from a wheelchair. No prior CrossFit experience is needed to participate.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Workout On Wheels: A Cross ‘Sit’ Experience

WHEN: Saturday, July 29

WHEN: Doors Open: 8:30 a.m. Workouts Run 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: CrossFit Venomous, 398 Marion Street, Luzerne Borough

COST: $20.00. Pre-register for a shirt here.

“Workout On Wheels” raises money for “Individual Abilities In Motion”also known as “I AM.” The non-profit based in Northeastern Pennsylvania is dedicated to helping people with spinal cord injuries in “discovering, developing and celebrating their abilities.” The money raised helps the group give back to other members of “I AM” in their pursuit of healthy living and exercise.

Important Note: Although CrossFit Venomous is hosting “Workout On Wheels,” the facility does not offer regular wheelchair based exercise classes. However; the gym does accommodate people with all abilities. For more information, head here!