JCPenney at Lycoming Mall to Close Monday

MUNCY TOWNSHIP -- It's the end of an era for the JCPenney in Lycoming County. A few months ago the chain announced it would be closing hundreds of stores across the country. The JCPenney at the Lycoming Mall will officially close this Monday.

It's down to 90 to 95 percent off merchandise in JCPenney. The liquidation sale is coming to an end this Monday when JCPenney closes its doors for good. This will be the second anchor store to close this year at the mall

Shoppers were pleased to see marked down prices at JCPenney in the Lycoming Mall, but the sale won't last long. The anchor store is consolidating its merchandise. Half the store is already empty. Monday the JCPenney will close for good.

"I'm sad. I shopped here since I was a kid and I hate to see all the jobs lost," said Alicia Lopez.

"Unbelievable because this store always did a great business," said Richard Girio.

Earlier this year, JCPenney announced its closing over 130 of its stores. The closure will affect around 5,000 employees nationwide.

Richard Girio's wife has worked at the chain for nearly 30 years.

"I feel bad for her. I know she loves to work, you know. I'm sure she'll find another job. She's 76,” said Richard Girio.

Newswatch 16 counted about 10 empty store fronts in the mall. This anchor store is the second big business to leave. Macy's closed earlier this year.

" I feel sorry for the people who worked at Macy's because you know that's out," said Girio.

"Things are moving out very fast it's not good. I don't like the big stores moving out," said Janet Roupp.

Lycoming Mall management tells Newswatch 16 they are searching to replace the anchor with a junior anchor or liquidation company. Shoppers had a few ideas of their own.

"Now if they put a fashion bug or a Lane Bryant in there you know it might be worth my while,">

"LL Bean. A polo outlet. Maybe a Nike, Puma outlet,” said Jermaine Jackson.

"Anything at this point to keep the mall alive," said Lopez.