Flash Flooding Warning for Northeastern Bradford County

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP -- People are waking up to torrential rain and severe flooding in many parts of our area, especially Bradford County.

Officials say there are multiple places that are flooded out in Bradford County and many crews are out trying to help.

The rain in Windham Township came down for hours, and so far, five inches of rain has been recorded. This area is one of the hardest hit areas in northeast Bradford County.

Creeks and streams are out of their banks covering some roadways and causing closures.

According to the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) in Bradford County, some people had to be rescued from their homes by boats. No injuries have been reported.

Volunteer firefighters are working to direct traffic and get people out of their homes.

According to PennDOT, flooding and pipe issues have caused some road closures in Bradford County.

Route 187 is closed at the intersection with Captain Moore Road in Windham Township.

Route 1056 (Cotton Hollow Road) is closed between Route 1055 (Battle Creek Road) and Route 187 in Windham Township.

Route 1049 (Leraysville Road) is closed between Cadis Road and Route 187 in Windham Township.

Route 1055 (Battle Creek Road) between Arnold Road/North Orwell Road in Rome Township and Waterman Road in Windham Township.

