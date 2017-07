Wedesday, July 19 is “Iced Coffee Day” in Northeastern and Central PA!

Donate $1 or more (cash only) at an area Dunkin’ Donuts and Get a FREE medium Iced Coffee. 100% of donations go to St. Joseph’s Center.

For more information about the Go Joe 20 charity bike ride, visit the official page HERE.

Who knows, you might run into one of your favorite WNEP personalities!