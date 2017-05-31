Go Joe 20: Bike Ride Information, Donation Links

Go Joe 20 hits the road on Monday, July 24 and finishes at the St. Joseph’s Festival in Scranton on Saturday, July 29.

Joe Snedeker travels the WNEP coverage area in 2017 and makes several planned stops along the way – right near you! Cheer on Joe along the way! You can get Joe’s exact route HERE.

Join us for Noon, and evening Newswatch 16 Newscasts!

Get there early – there will be plenty to do and fun to be had. Joe’s crew will be live on Newswatch 16 @ Noon, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30 & 6. Be on TV, meet Joe, and support St. Joe’s! WNEP’s Don Jacobs will provide week-long reports with Joe along the route and in live News coverage during the Ride Week.

DAY START NOON EVENING
Mon. (7/24) Troy / Bradford Co. LeRaysville / Bradford Co. Tunkhannock / Wyoming Co.
Tues. (7/25) Tunkhannock Laporte / Sullivan Co. Milton / Northumberland Co.
Wed. (7/26) Lewisburg / Lycoming Co. Selinsgrove / Snyder Co. Berwick / Columbia Co.
Thurs. (7/27) Berwick Weatherly / Carbon Co. St. Clair / Schuylkill Co.
Fri. (7/28) St. Clair Mt. Carmel / Northumberland Co. Conyngham / Luzerne Co.
Sat. (7/29) Conyngham Festival Telethon (8pm)

Tune in Sunday, July 23rd, at 6:30pm on WNEP for a Go Joe 20 Preview Show!

We’ll show you how your Go Joe dollars are helping the kids at St. Joe’s, Reminisce on the first 19 years, and Preview the week of pedaling, and show you how you can be part of the fun!

How can you support Go Joe and St. Joseph’s Center?

Your support of St. Joseph’s Center means providing much-needed programs and living services to these children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, many of whom are also medically fragile.

WHERE CAN I GET A "GO JOE" T-SHIRT?

“Go Joe” t-shirts are available from the St. Joseph’s Center Crew at the noon and evening stops along the bike route.

Corporate sponsors can check out Go Joe 20 Sponsorship levels by contacting Bill Schultz at: bill.schultz@wnep.com There are plenty of ways to let viewers know you support Go Joe and St. Joseph’s Center!

Wayne County Redi Mix M&T Bank
Ehrlich Matt Burne Honda
Joe Amato Properties Community Bank
DGK Insurance Mrs. T’s
Modern Gas Dickson City American Legion

 

