Victim Identified in Moosic Death Investigation

MOOSIC — A death investigation in Moosic took several twists and turns Wednesday as police tried to figure out what led to a pedestrian crash that killed a man from New York.

Investigators told Newswatch 16 he was in town to work at a music festival.

Troopers said Timothy Vair, 27, of Oneida, New York was killed. He was hit around 3:30 a.m.Wednesday on the 3500 block of Birney Avenue in Moosic. It was originally reported as a hit and run, but investigators soon found out that wasn’t the case.

When police arrived on the 3500 block of Birney Avenue in Moosic, they found Timothy Vair’s body in the street. His shoes and a bloody cellphone several feet away from him. They had a lot of evidence to piece together.

Investigators believe Vair was injured and bleeding before he was hit by a car traveling Birney Avenue. Troopers tell Newswatch 16, though initially, it may have a looked like one, it was not a hit and run.

The driver of the car that hit Vair did stop and called 911, but the message was confused because of a language barrier.

That driver, 56-year-old Shri Rai, does not speak English. With the help of an interpreter, he was later able to tell Troopers what happened when he was driving four co-workers home from an overnight shift.

Police still have more interviews to do before deciding whether or not to file charges.

Troopers visited the Econo Lodge in Scranton Wednesday afternoon The victim, Timothy Vair, had been staying there. They interviewed the victim’s fellow vendors who plan to work at a music festival this weekend.

An autopsy will also help investigators understand just how Vair died.

State troopers also tell Newswatch 16 they plan to search Shri Rai’s car Thursday before they determine whether or not a crime was committed.