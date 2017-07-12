Police Investigating Death in Moosic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- Police are investigating a death in Moosic Wednesday. A man was found dead in the 3500 block of Birney Avenue around 3 a.m.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office, state and local police are investigating. Officials are not yet calling the incident a hit and run because personal belongings were found a distance from the scene. A state police forensics unit is on scene.

The man's name and age have not yet been released.

"It’s shocking. It just lets you know it could be you. I ride and motorists can run be over at anytime. I could get hit any time. Sad to see someone in the middle of the street like roadkill," Tommy LeClair, of Pittston, said.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner, the autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

The 3500 block of Birney Avenue is closed to traffic and detours are in place.

This is a developing story. Check back with Newswatch 16 for updates.