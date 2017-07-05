Splash 4 Life: Brittney Beadle Gives Back!

A young cancer patient from Lackawanna County is on a new mission!

Brittney Beadle of Taylor, whose story of courage Newswatch 16 followed for two years, is spearheading a special event this weekend at Montage Mountain Waterpark.

It’s called “Splash 4 Life.” The fundraiser is aimed at helping other women and men battling stage 4 breast cancer.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey met up with the now 20 year old at the waterpark in Scranton Wednesday morning to highlight “Splash 4 Life.”

THe money raised Saturday benefits METAvivor which is a nonprofit “dedicated to the specific fight of women and men living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.”

QUICK FACTS:

  • WHAT: Splash 4 Life
  • WHEN: Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • COST: $10.00. You must print out or show this flier on your phone to receive this special fundraiser price. 

