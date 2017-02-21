× Story of Courage: The Update On Brittney Beadle

She’s the courageous young cancer patient who stuck in the hearts of many in our area when she first shared her journey nearly two years ago. Brittney Beadle of Taylor first talked with Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey shortly after being diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy at the age of 18. It was right around the time of Scranton’s annual “Race For The Cure.” You can see our first interview in 2015 at this link.

A year later, in 2016, Ryan visited Brittney again for this interview when she got the good news that her cancer was in remission. But toward the end of last year, body and head scans showed Brittney’s cancer had returned in her brain, bones and liver.

Ryan caught up with the now 20 year old during one of her chemotherapy therapy sessions at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale. During their chat, Brittney opened up about everything from how she keeps her positive attitude to what she does in between treatments. You can catch the full story later today on Newswatch 16 at 5 p.m.