Remembering Victims of Deadly Back Mountain Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- Flowers lay alongside debris in the spot where two young people were killed in a crash on Kunkle Road near Harveys Lake.

Their car collided with a tree just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Neighbor Joseph Konnick can't shake the memory of seeing the car swerve on the wet road before slamming sideways into a tree, leaving the car crushed.

Officials say Ashley Hungarter, 18, of Harveys Lake and Bryce Wilhelm, 20, of Hunlock Creek were dead at the scene.

Neighbors say after the first responders left the scene, they stood at the spot and prayed.

At Grotto Pizza where Hungarter used to work, colleagues were heartbroken about the loss of the 18-year-old woman they say supported her disabled mother.

"She was a sweet kid. She was a really, really hard worker. Everybody respected her because she did work so hard. When she started to work, she would take things under control and she treated everybody with respect," said Janet Baker of Dallas.

Friends remember Wilhelm as a sweet and easy-going guy who was exceptionally generous.

Konnick said neighbors do what they can to make the road safer, cutting back grass and bushes. The retired high school science teacher says it's tough to see young lives end so suddenly.

"It's a loss. It's a loss for their communities. It's a loss for their families, and it's not the sort of thing you can make up," Konnick said.

Neighbors say the road has been especially busy this summer due to road construction in the area.