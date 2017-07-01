Two People Dead After Crash in Dallas Township

Fireworks Schedule: Find A Display Near You

DALLAS TWP. -- Two people were killed when the car they were in slammed into a tree Saturday in Luzerne County

The wreckage of the car was pulled from the tree on Kunkle Road near Dallas.

Officials say a male and female died. Their names have not been released.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 the vehicle was headed from the Harveys Lake area toward Dallas around 5 p.m. Saturday.

"When everyone first arrives on scene the road is still wet, so they would've been driving right through that heavy downpour out here," Dallas Township Police Chief Robert Jolley said

The road was closed for a while after that deadly wreck in Luzerne County.

 

