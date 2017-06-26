Search Warrant Reveals Details of Body Found in B&B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- Authorities released new details in the gruesome discovery of an elderly woman's decomposed body and her daughter's alleged attempts to hide it.

The death investigation began in Honesdale Friday after the elderly woman was found inside a bed and breakfast by the owners.

An autopsy on that elderly woman's decomposed body is being done Monday while state police continue to investigate the death and why her body was found so long after her death.

A search warrant indicates the owners of the Harvest Inn Bed and Breakfast found the woman's body on the third floor after noticing a foul odor and the smell of Febreze.

Troopers were at the scene on North Main Street Friday after the owners insisted on installing an air conditioner in Patricia Richey's room.

The 80-year-old woman lived there with her daughter Moira, and according to court papers, hadn't been seen since last fall.

Moira Richey told the owners she wanted to move to another room on the third floor back in February or March due to respiratory issues

Finally, on Friday, the owners confronted Richey's daughter and discovered a body under a bedspread in a third-floor room.

This search warrant indicates state police are investigating possible abuse of a corpse.

No positive ID has been made on the body. That could come after the autopsy.

investigators also want to find the cause of death and whether foul play was involved.