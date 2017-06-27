× Weis Market Set to Reopen After Shooting

EATON TWP. — A supermarket in Wyoming County where three store employees and the gunman were shot and killed earlier this month is set to reopen in July.

The Weis supermarket in Eaton Township will reopen July 13, according to Dennis Curtin, the Director of Public Relations for Weis Markets, Inc.

The supermarket has been closed the shooting on June 8.

“Currently we are repairing the store and remodeling it. The people of Tunkhannock and the surrounding communities have been tremendously supportive since June 8 and they have been strongly supportive of our reopening the store. We are grateful and look forward to again serving a great community,” Curtain wrote in a statement.