State Police Name Son Suspect in Murder of Schuylkill County Attorney

RYAN TOWNSHIP — State police say an attorney from Schuylkill County was killed by his son.

Gary Marchalk, 60, of Barnesville was found dead in his home near Tamaqua on Monday.

On Tuesday, state police issued an arrest warrant for the victim’s son, Michael David Marchalk, 37, of Barnesville.

Michael Marchalk is charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first degree, murder of the second degree, murder of the third degree, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, access device fraud, and recklessly endangering another person.

He was last seen driving his parents’ gold 2015 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania Registration JWD1566.

If you see Marchalk or the vehicle, you are asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Frackville barracks at 570-874-5300.