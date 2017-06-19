× Coroner Called to Home of Schuylkill County Treasurer

RYAN TOWNSHIP — A deputy coroner was called Monday afternoon to the home of the Schuylkill County treasurer and her husband.

State police responded to the home on Pear Street in the Barnesville area of Ryan Township, not far from Tamaqua.

The home belongs to the county’s treasurer Linda Marchalk and her husband Gary Marchalk who is an attorney.

A family who lives next door says police came to speak to them Monday afternoon but say they do not know anything about the investigation.

“Most of the time you see people here on the weekend. I haven’t seen them around all weekend. Like I said, I was surprised,” said neighbor Paul Yost.

Developing story, check back for updates.