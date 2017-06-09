Psychologists, Social Workers Offer Support to Tunkhannock Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- At Thursday night's vigil, hundreds of people honored and remembered the lives of Terry Sterling, Victoria Brong and Brian Hayes, who were killed during a shooting inside the Weis Markets on Route 29 near Tunkhannock.

Licensed clinical social worker Kara Golden was in the crowd, one of several specialists there to support those dealing with all the pain and suffering caused by one man.

Golden has an office in Tunkhannock, and she suggests everyone keep an eye out in the community, and reach out to those who might be going through a tough time as a way to look for those suicidal thoughts.

"What you're going to be looking for is mood changes, depression, increased anxiety, confusion, irritability, illogical thinking, any sort of strange behavior or strange thoughts," she explained.

"If someone comes in and says that they're going to hurt somebody then I have to call the police and I have to break confidentiality," said Dr. John Kuna, a licensed psychologist.

Kuna, who also has an office right in downtown Tunkhannock, knows one of the big reasons he has to break confidentiality is because of public safety. And that's a mandate he believes everyone should follow.

"If we learn something from this and we take something from this, take from the fact that we all need a mandate," he explained. "If you see something online, his posts went back way into may and far beyond into that and there were many things in that that were very disturbing."