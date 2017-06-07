Video Vault: Searching for Clues, Closure in Barbara Miller Case in 2004

Posted 9:43 pm, June 7, 2017, by

MILTON -- Barbara Miller disappeared in July 1989, and her body was never found.

On Wednesday, police spent the day digging at a house in Northumberland County, after investigators received a tip that Miller's body was entombed inside the home.

Miller's son Ed was only 14 years old when he saw his mother for the last time.

15 years after his mother's disappearance, Ed Miller spoke to Newswatch 16 about the case and the man he believed to be responsible.

Newswatch 16's Norm Jones has that story in this edition of the Video Vault from July 29, 2004.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s