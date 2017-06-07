Video Vault: Searching for Clues, Closure in Barbara Miller Case in 2004

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON -- Barbara Miller disappeared in July 1989, and her body was never found.

On Wednesday, police spent the day digging at a house in Northumberland County, after investigators received a tip that Miller's body was entombed inside the home.

Miller's son Ed was only 14 years old when he saw his mother for the last time.

15 years after his mother's disappearance, Ed Miller spoke to Newswatch 16 about the case and the man he believed to be responsible.

Newswatch 16's Norm Jones has that story in this edition of the Video Vault from July 29, 2004.