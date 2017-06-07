Search for Body Entombed in Home in Milton may be Connected to 1989 Cold Case

Posted 12:05 pm, June 7, 2017, by

MILTON -- Authorities are investigating a possible break in a decades-old cold case in Northumberland County.

Investigators in Northumberland County may have a new lead in the case of a woman who disappeared nearly 30 years ago.

Police, the Northumberland County coroner, and a forensics team have been at a house on North Front Street in Milton for most of the morning Wednesday.

Crime scene crews took equipment into the basement and say a body may be entombed inside one of the walls of this house.

There are hundreds of feet of police tape outside this house in Milton as Sunbury and Milton police look for a body.

One investigator says this is related to a 1989 cold case homicide investigation of Sunbury resident Barbara Miller.

Miller disappeared on July 2, 1989, and her body was never found.

The case was declared a homicide.

Recently, Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller started a Facebook page about the Miller cold case so people could send in tips through social media.

