EXETER -- A former treasurer of a fire company in Luzerne County admitted stealing thousands of dollars from the fire company.

Stephanie McNeil of Exeter pleaded guilty Monday.

Police say she took about $67,000 from the Exeter Hose Company from 2008 to 2014 while she was treasurer.

McNeil also pleaded guilty to stealing from a Gerrity's supermarket in Luzerne County earlier this year.