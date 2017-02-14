Woman Accused in Fire Company Theft Jailed

Posted 2:38 pm, February 14, 2017, by
Stephanie McNeil

Stephanie McNeil

EXETER — A woman charged with stealing from a fire company is in jail for violating terms of her release.

Police accuse Stephanie McNeil with taking tens of thousands of dollars from the Exeter Hose Company while acting as its treasurer.

McNeil is back in jail for violating her release, according to the Luzerne County district attorney’s office.

Law enforcement officials say McNeil went into a supermarket in West Pittston on February 8 and then got store credit for a stolen box of medicine worth $14.

McNeil was arraigned Tuesday morning on a misdemeanor theft charge.

Police say McNeil stole about $67,000 from the Exeter Hose Company from 2008 through 2014. During many of those years, her husband was the fire company’s president.

