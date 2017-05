Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- Turkey Hill Minit Mart on Airport Road near West Hazleton was robbed just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the robber swiped about $170 and ran off.

The same store was robbed last week.

So far, no arrests have been made in either heist.

Police in Luzerne County haven't said if the same thief's responsible.