SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- A thief took money during a hold-up at a mini mart in Luzerne County.

The Turkey Hill Minit Mart on Airport Road near Hazleton was robbed around 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the bandit took some money and ran off.

Investigators haven't said if the thief had a weapon, or how much he got away with in that robbery in Luzerne County.