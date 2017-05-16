Election Results

Corruption of Minors Charge Dismissed Against Former Teacher

Posted 4:48 pm, May 16, 2017, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — A judge dismissed a corruption of minors charge against a former teacher in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Brian Hampel of Sweet Valley had been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student while a teacher at Coughlin High School.

The Luzerne County district attorney tells Newswatch 16 Hampel’s lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the charge and prosecutors didn’t fight the request.

