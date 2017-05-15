Deaths of Couple in Wyoming County Ruled Murder-Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLSON TOWNSHIP -- Autopsies reveal what happened to two people found dead in a home in Wyoming County.

Autopsies completed Monday morning on Debra and Kevin Benedict confirmed it was a case of murder-suicide.

According to the Wyoming County coroner's office, Debra Benedict was shot to death by her husband at their home along Route 11 in Nicholson Township.

Kevin Benedict then shot himself.

Police were first alerted by a friend when the couple didn't show up for work on Friday. That's when the friend and police went to the Benedicts' home and discovered the bodies.

The couple had a history of violence. Kevin was arrested in 2002 after a 15-hour standoff. He was accused of attempted homicide after shooting at his wife Debra. Kevin went to jail. The couple reconciled.

We spoke with friends and neighbors over the weekend who said there was no sign of trouble again between Kevin and Debra Benedict.