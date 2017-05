× Two Found Dead in Wyoming County

State Police say they were sent to a home along Route 11 in Nicholson when the couple that lived there failed to show up for work Friday afternoon. That’s when they found Debra and Kevin Benedict dead inside. State Police tell Newswatch 16 the deaths are still under investigation. The cause and manner of death will be released after autopsies. Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.