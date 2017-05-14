× Woman Arrested as Part of Child Sex Abuse Investigation

SAYLORSBURG — Authorities have made another arrest in a strange child sex case involving people who dress up as animals, known as “furries.”

Paige Wren Tasker, 27, of Mechanicsburg, is locked up in Monroe County after investigators say she sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy.

He’s the same boy investigators say was abused years earlier at “furry parties” in Bucks County.

The attorney general’s office says Tasker had a relationship with David Parker of Saylorsburg.

Parker was charged with child rape in the initial part of the investigation spanning several counties and in which six people are now accused.

Tasker faces charges of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and indecent assault.