Five Men Charged with Sexually Abusing Young Boy

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Five men have been arrested, charged with a variety of sexual offenses involving an underage boy in Bucks County.

The alleged abuse started in 2009, when the victim was 9 years old, the Pennsylvania attorney general said. The victim was repeatedly sexually abused by at least four men.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators that David Parker, 38, of Stroudsburg would take him to a home where a group of men would dress up as animals known as “Furries.”

The victim said another man, Kenneth C. Fenske, 57, of Quakertown, would dress up as a red fox called “Lupine” and would take him upstairs and sexually abuse him.

The alleged abuse occurred multiple times and on different dates.

Fenske was charged with multiple counts of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and unlawful contact with a minor. Fenske was arraigned in Bucks County and was locked up on $750,000 bail.

Parker was charged with child rape and related counts, including possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Harvey, 40, of West Wyoming was charged in Lackawanna County with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a cell phone, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and statutory sexual assault.

Craig Knox was arrested and charged with sexual offenses in Virginia. He was extradited to Pennsylvania and was locked up in Luzerne County.

Stephen Taylor has also been arrested in Virginia in connection with the case.

The victim is now in foster care, the attorney general said.

“Our investigation is not done, and it is likely there will be more arrests. We believe it is likely there could be more victims out there from this ring of abuse. We want to help them and protect them from any further abuse,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “We’re seeking the public’s help today and asking people to come forward and speak with our Office or the Bucks DA’s Office if they know anything.”

The attorney general said the case is still active and ongoing and believes there may be more victims. A tip line has been set up at 1-800-385-1044. You can also remain anonymous and give a tip at http://www.attorneygeneral.gov.