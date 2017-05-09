Schuylkill Mall to Close for Good?

Posted 4:51 pm, May 9, 2017, by

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP — It appears a mall in Schuylkill County is getting ready to close.

A tenant at the Schuylkill Mall near Frackville told Newswatch 16 a meeting was held Tuesday morning. Tenants were told by the owner of the mall they have 60 to 90 days to close and move out.

There are plenty of empty spaces inside the mall. Back in April, the mall’s anchor store, Bon-Ton, announced it was closing.

Northpoint Development LLC bought the Schuylkill Mall at auction in January for $2.1 million.

There is no word on what Northpoint plans to do with the building. Newswatch 16 reached out to Northpoint for comment. We have not heard back.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s