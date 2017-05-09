× Schuylkill Mall to Close for Good?

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP — It appears a mall in Schuylkill County is getting ready to close.

A tenant at the Schuylkill Mall near Frackville told Newswatch 16 a meeting was held Tuesday morning. Tenants were told by the owner of the mall they have 60 to 90 days to close and move out.

There are plenty of empty spaces inside the mall. Back in April, the mall’s anchor store, Bon-Ton, announced it was closing.

Northpoint Development LLC bought the Schuylkill Mall at auction in January for $2.1 million.

There is no word on what Northpoint plans to do with the building. Newswatch 16 reached out to Northpoint for comment. We have not heard back.