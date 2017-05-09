More Arraignments in Penn State Frat House Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTE -- More members of Beta Theta Pi fraternity are scheduled to be arraigned in Centre County court Tuesday afternoon for the death of Timothy Piazza.

One of the accused scheduled for arraignment is from Scranton. He's identified by prosecutors as Ed Gilmartin who's charged with tampering with evidence.

The district attorney in Centre County is charging a total of 18 in the death of Piazza.

He is the Penn State student from New Jersey who died at Beta Theta Pi frat house in state college back in February.

It's alleged Piazza got so drunk during a hazing ritual that he fell down a flight of stairs and eventually died.

Court papers say his fellow frat house members knew Piazza was in trouble, but didn't get help until several hours after the fall.

A group of students was charged and arraigned in Bellefonte on Friday including Gary DiBileo of Scranton. Those charges range from involuntary manslaughter to tampering with evidence.