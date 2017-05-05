Local Student Implicated in Penn State Frat House Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTE -- The Centre County district attorney has announced charges against 18 fraternity brothers in the death of a Penn State student who police say fell down stairs at a frat party.

The D.A. listed those charges Friday morning.

Some of those Penn State students will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, including the son of a prominent Lackawanna County politiA grand jury presentment details hazing, spanking, alcohol abuse, and surveillance video that showed Timothy Piazza's fall at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in February.

Among the fraternity brothers being charged is the son of Lackawanna County Controller Gary DeBileo.

The Centre County district attorney said what happened at the Beta Theta Pi house in February was totally preventable.

The grand jury documents details how Timothy Piazza of New Jersey was part of a hazing ritual at the fraternity.

The sophomore was forced to drink alcohol, then surveillance video from cameras inside the frat house captured him falling down the steps of the frat house.

For hours, fraternity brothers did nothing to get him help.

Among those facing the most serious charges in this case is Gary DeBileo Jr. from Scranton. He is one of eight frat brothers facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

DeBileo and the others charged with involuntary manslaughter are scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Centre County court.