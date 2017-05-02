× Luzerne County Neighborhood Heavily Damaged by Storm

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — High winds and heavy rain caused heavy damage to one neighborhood in Luzerne County.

Monday night’s storm knocked tree limbs down and uprooted some trees. Some homes lost parts of their roofs.

When the trees and limbs came crashing down, they left holes in homes, took down power lines, and crushed cars and trucks.

April Kelly told Newswatch 16 about those frightening moments. She said, “The house was shaking. I brushed my teeth and got the kids in bed. They came running in the bedroom in a panic. The house was literally shaking. I took them down the basement and we stayed down there.”

When the storm was over, she came out to see the damage.

The fire department was here to help the cleanup and keep people away from downed power lines.

Several homes in this neighborhood lost electricity during and after the storm.

PPL says everyone here is now back on line.

In other parts of our area, the power outages caused by the storm from some schools to close or delay.

