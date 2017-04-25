Eric Frein’s Sister Calls Brother ‘Her Protector’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- The defense has called its last witness in the penalty phase of Eric Frein's trial after Frein's sisters and others testified on behalf of the convicted killer.

The jury in Pike County could soon start deciding whether he should be sentenced to death.

Frein's attorneys have made their case for sparing his life.

Frein looked disheveled as he answered questions about choosing not to take the stand at this phase of the trial on the advice of his attorneys.

Before that, Frein's sister Tiffany took the stand to give jurors an idea of what life was like growing up in the Frein house.

Tiffany, age 20, who was adopted by the Frein family when she was just 4 years old, described her brother as her protector.

In this story The Trial of Eric Frein

Tiffany Frein cried on the stand and described her parents as abusive. She claimed her father threw her to the floor by her hair when she was just 6 years old.

She also told the jury her father broke down her door and repeatedly punched her in the face.

Tiffany Frein said she took her problems to her brother because he was the only one who understood.

Prosecutors will now call several rebuttal witnesses to testify and then both sides would make closing arguments and the same jury that convicted Frein last week will decide if he should be put to death.