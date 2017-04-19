× Frein Guilty on All Charges

MILFORD — A jury has found Eric Frein guilty on all 12 charges in the ambush shooting and killing of state troopers in Pike County.

Frein was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, several weapons charges, and terrorism.

Closing arguments in the case were heard Wednesday morning. Jurors began deliberations around 1 p.m.

Frein was accused of the deadly ambush at the Blooming Grove state police barracks in September 2014 that left Corporal Bryon Dickson dead and Trooper Alex Douglass badly hurt.

Frein was captured after a 48-day manhunt in Monroe and Pike Counties inside an airplane hangar at the abandoned Birchwood – Pocono Airpark near Tannersville in Monroe County.

Search warrants revealed Frein was able to evade authorities for weeks by using his laptop and unsecured WiFi internet connections.

The jury of eight women and four men from Chester County will now consider whether Frein should get the death penalty or spend the rest of his life in prison.

“This case is not yet over,” said Pike County D.A. Ray Tonkin. “We have a serious and somber proceeding to go through. I hope businesses in the Poconos and all the residents take some solace that justice has been done to this date, and we’ll be looking for full justice next week.”

“We think that Eric deserves to live,” said Frein’s attorney Bill Ruzzo. “He will be punished severely. The best he can do is live a long life in prison, that’s the best hope he has. ”

Frein’s attorneys argued before the trial that the death penalty is unconstitutional and wanted it taken off the table.